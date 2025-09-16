Cathie Wood's Reshuffle Tuesday: Loads Up On AMD, Figma And Bullish, Trims Tempus AI

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades, including buying shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD and Bullish Inc. BLSH, while selling shares of Tempus AI Inc. TEM. Additionally, Ark purchased Figma Inc. FIG stock, reflecting strategic adjustments in its investment portfolio.

The AMD Trade

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF picked up 25,899 shares of AMD on Tuesday, a purchase valued at about $4.1 million based on AMD's closing price of $160.46.

This move comes amid concerns over the U.S. government’s investment in Intel Corp., which Fitch Ratings suggests might lead to inefficiencies in the semiconductor sector.

The Bullish Inc. Trade

ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW together added 161,183 shares of Bullish on Wednesday, a transaction valued at about $8.3 million, with the stock closing at $51.36.

Bullish, the cryptocurrency platform, which allows users to trade assets like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, recently raised $1.1 billion in its U.S. IPO. The company is reportedly poised to benefit from a significant crypto tailwind. Rosenblatt's Chris Brendler started coverage on Bullish with a Buy rating, citing political tailwinds and its U.S. debut as a major catalyst. JPMorgan's Kenneth Worthington initiated with a Neutral, noting institutional growth but warning the business was still subscale.

Last week, Ark Invest purchased $1.9 million worth of Bullish stock.

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest offloaded 167,598 shares of Tempus AI across its ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARKK, a sale valued at about $14.6 million based on the stock's closing price of $87.04.

This decision follows Tempus AI’s recent FDA clearance for its AI-powered cardiac imaging platform. Notably, last week, Ark sold 5.2 million worth of Tempus AI stock.

The Figma Trade

ARKW bought 109,678 shares of Figma, a purchase valued at about $5.9 million, with the stock closing at $53.67.

Earlier in the month, Ark had purchased $5.9 million worth of Figma stock. Last week, the Wood-led firm added another $4.8 million worth of shares.

Ark’s continued investment in Figma highlights its confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects, despite recent setbacks like disappointing earnings.

Other Key Trades

ARKF bought 26,365 shares of Airbnb Inc (ABNB).

bought 26,365 shares of (ABNB). ARKG acquired 62,313 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc . (ARCT).

acquired 62,313 shares of . (ARCT). ARKK purchased 615,831 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc . (NTLA).

purchased 615,831 shares of . (NTLA). ARKK bought 69,889 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP).

bought 69,889 shares of (CRSP). ARKK acquired 81,777 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc . (BEAM).

acquired 81,777 shares of . (BEAM). ARKK sold 9,151 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU).

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Value in the 9th percentile. Here is how it compares against other semiconductor stocks like Nvidia.

