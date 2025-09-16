Why Rivian Automotive Stock Is Gaining Today?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the firm said it is advancing its U.S. manufacturing footprint with a major new facility in Georgia.

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony this week at Social Circle, marking a pivotal step toward building its next generation of electric vehicles.

The multibillion-dollar investment will be developed in phases, with construction beginning in 2026 and production expected to start in 2028.

Once fully operational, the plant is projected to deliver up to 400,000 vehicles annually.

Rivian anticipates the plant will directly employ 7,500 people by 2030, alongside nearly 2,000 construction jobs.

An independent analysis estimates that an additional 8,000 indirect jobs will stem from the project, collectively generating more than $1 billion in annual labor income across Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties.

The Georgia facility will manufacture Rivian's midsize R2 SUV and R3 crossover, targeting both U.S. buyers and overseas markets.

The buildout will occur in two stages, with each phase adding 200,000 units of capacity.

Rivian executives said the scale will help the company expand globally while reinforcing America's role in advanced vehicle production.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said the project cements the company's future in Georgia and will help millions of drivers shift to electric vehicles.

The 2,000-acre campus will integrate green construction methods and community features such as employee recreation trails.

Rivian said it is partnering with universities and technical colleges to strengthen workforce pipelines while embedding itself in local communities.

Officials said the project highlights Georgia's strategy of attracting high-tech, sustainable employers.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian shares are trading higher by 6.76% to $14.52 at publication on Tuesday.

