U.S. markets finished higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.4% at 45,711.34, the S&P 500 rising 0.3% to 6,512.61, and the Nasdaq closing nearly 0.4% higher at 21,879.49.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Oracle Corporation ORCL

Oracle’s stock rose by 1.27%, closing at $241.51, with an intraday high of $243.49 and a low of $234.56. The stock’s 52-week range is $118.86 to $260.87. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 28.35% to $309.99. Despite missing first-quarter estimates, Oracle’s shares surged. The company released its quarterly results after the market closed, drawing investor interest. For the period, Oracle reported earnings of $1.47 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.48. Quarterly revenue was reported at $14.92 billion, missing the estimates of $15.03 billion.

GameStop Corporation GME

GameStop shares increased by 1.59%, ending the day at $23.59. The stock reached an intraday high of $23.63 and a low of $22.94, with a 52-week range of $19.31 to $35.81. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 5.7% to $24.94. The video game retailer reported a double beat in its second-quarter earnings, alongside a special dividend and significant Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings. Earnings per share were 25 cents in the period, which beat a Street consensus estimate of 16 cents per share.

QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM

QMMM Holdings saw an astonishing 1736.73% rise, closing at $207. The stock hit an intraday high of $303 and a low of $8.2, with a 52-week range of $0.54 to $303. In the after-hours trading, the stock dropped 60.4% to $81.92. The surge followed the company’s announcement of a crypto-autonomous ecosystem integrating AI and blockchain technology. The company said it plans to establish a treasury of $100 million, which will target digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Solana SOL/USD.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. UNH

UnitedHealth’s stock climbed 8.58% to close at $347.92, with an intraday high of $351.71 and a low of $327.16. The stock’s 52-week range is $234.6 to $630.73. The company reaffirmed its earnings guidance and confirmed consistent Medicare Advantage ratings, boosting investor confidence.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s stock fell by 1.48%, closing at $234.35, with an intraday high of $238.78 and a low of $233.36. The 52-week range is $169.21 to $260.09. The tech giant unveiled new products, including the AirPods Pro 3 and the latest Apple Watch models, at its “Awe Dropping” event. The main star of the event was the iPhone 17 series, with the iPhone Air joining the lineup.

Photo Courtesy: ST House Studio on Shuttertsock.com

