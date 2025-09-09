Apple Launches AirPods Pro 3, Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Apple Inc. AAPL on Tuesday announced the new AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch SE 3 at its "Awe Dropping" event in Cupertino, alongside the new iPhone 17 series.

AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 is the first major upgrade to the AirPods Pro lineup in three years. It now offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which the company said will offer the "world's best ANC."

The AirPods Pro 3 use foam-infused ear tips, which help in improving noise isolation. Apple has also improved the design, which it says will help it fit better inside the ear.

Another feature that has been added is live translation. The device will reduce the speaker's volume using ANC and will translate it into your language.

The device comes with a custom-built heart rate sensor. It uses a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that uses infrared light pulsed at 256 times per second to measure light absorption in the user's blood flow. With this, it can track the user's heart rate and calories.

It is IP57 sweat and water-resistant, a first for the company's AirPods lineup.

The AirPods Pro 3 will offer 8 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC enabled, up from the AirPods Pro 2's 6 hours of battery life. With ANC turned off, the battery life jumps to 10 hours.

AirPods Pro 3 Price

The AirPods Pro 3 have been priced at $249 and can be pre-ordered today, with shipping set to begin on September 19.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Cupertino tech giant also updated the Watch Ultra, its flagship smartwatch, with the launch of the Watch Ultra 3. It offers 5G and satellite connectivity, alongside a slightly bigger display with thinner bezels.

Apple expects to receive approval for its new hypertension detection feature, which it offers with the Watch Ultra 3. It detects signals of hypertension over time and the company expects to notify over a million users of hypertension in the first year.

The watch offers a new "Sleep Score" that offers a quality score for your sleep based on the duration and sleep stages.

The Watch Ultra 3 offers up to 42 hours of battery life on a single charge, up from the Watch Ultra 2's 36 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Price

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 starts at $799 and is now available for pre-orders, with shipping set to begin on September 19.

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple has also launched the Watch Series 11, with 5G connectivity for the first time. The Watch Series 11 offers a new crystal glass that it says will offer 2x scratch resistance.

The Watch Series 11 comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes, in cellular and Wi-Fi-only models.

The Watch Series 11 will also offer hypertension notifications and sleep score, similar to the Watch Ultra 3.

The Apple Watch Series 11 offers up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, up from the 18 hours offered with the Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 11 Price

The Apple Watch Series 11 is priced starting at $399. It is now available for pre-order and will ship on September 19.

Apple Watch SE 3

The Apple Watch SE 3 is the company's new budget offering and now finally offers an always-on display.

The Watch SE 3 also comes with a more powerful S10 chip. It comes with a wrist temperature sensor, sleep apnea detection, 5G support and sleep score.

Apple Watch SE 3 Price

The Apple Watch SE 3 has been priced starting at $249. It is now available for pre-order and will ship on September 19.

