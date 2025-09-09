UnitedHealth Stock Climbs On Reaffirmed Guidance: Details

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. UNH shares were trading higher Tuesday after the company disclosed plans to reaffirm its previously announced earnings target and confirm consistent Medicare Advantage ratings.

The Details: UnitedHealth reaffirmed its adjusted 2025 EPS expectations set on July 29 of at least $16.00 per share, slightly below analyst consensus of $16.24 to $16.30.

The health care giant noted that the Amedisys acquisition will be dilutive to 2025 adjusted EPS due to financing costs and integration investments, but maintained the $16.00 EPS target.

UnitedHealth also estimates 78% of its Medicare Advantage members will be in plans with 4 or more stars for Star Year 2026 / Payment Year 2027 based on preliminary CMS evaluations.

The level is consistent with UNH's historical performance, signaling maintained quality, bonus eligibility and competitive positioning. CMS star ratings affect plan payments and member enrollment, with high ratings supporting revenue stability.

UNH Price Action: UNH stock rose on Tuesday as investors showed confidence that the reaffirmed guidance reflects operational discipline and long-term growth potential for UnitedHealth.

Shares have gained more than 30% over the past month as investors, including major names like Warren Buffett and Michael Burry, bet on a turnaround.

However, UnitedHealth stock still has a way to go to return to green and remains down by 35% year-to-date.

UNH stock was up 3.35% at $330.99 at the time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

