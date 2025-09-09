Wall Street Percentage Gain Loss Representation
September 9, 2025

What Happened With QMMM Stock Today?

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM stock fell in Tuesday’s extended trading after ending the session up by more than 1700%. Here’s what to know.

What To Know: Shares of QMMM blazed higher after the company announced it is launching a "crypto-autonomous ecosystem" that integrates AI and blockchain technology.

The company said it plans to establish a cryptocurrency treasury with an initial size of $100 million, initially targeting Bitcoin BTC/USDEthereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD.

QMMM said it will also create a decentralized data marketplace that will leverage AI-driven analytics to help traders make informed investment decisions.

"The global adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace," said Bun Kwai, CEO of QMMM.

"Through responsible development, regulatory compliance and strategic ecosystem partnerships, we aim to position QMMM at the forefront of the Web3 transformation,” Kwai added.

QMMM Price Action: The stock ended Tuesday’s session 1736.73% higher at $207 after opening at $14.92.

Shares were falling sharply in after-hours trading.

According to Benzinga Pro, QMMM stock was down 49.25% at $105.05 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

QMMM Logo
QMMMQMMM Holdings Ltd
$110.90884.0%

Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$111507.02-0.50%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4306.650.02%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$215.870.80%
