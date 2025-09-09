What Happened With QMMM Stock Today?

QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM stock fell in Tuesday’s extended trading after ending the session up by more than 1700%. Here’s what to know.

QMMM skyrocketed today. Learn all about it here.

What To Know: Shares of QMMM blazed higher after the company announced it is launching a "crypto-autonomous ecosystem" that integrates AI and blockchain technology.

The company said it plans to establish a cryptocurrency treasury with an initial size of $100 million, initially targeting Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD.

QMMM said it will also create a decentralized data marketplace that will leverage AI-driven analytics to help traders make informed investment decisions.

"The global adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace," said Bun Kwai, CEO of QMMM.

"Through responsible development, regulatory compliance and strategic ecosystem partnerships, we aim to position QMMM at the forefront of the Web3 transformation,” Kwai added.

QMMM Price Action: The stock ended Tuesday’s session 1736.73% higher at $207 after opening at $14.92.

Shares were falling sharply in after-hours trading.

According to Benzinga Pro, QMMM stock was down 49.25% at $105.05 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock