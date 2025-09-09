Apple Launches iPhone Air, The 'Thinnest iPhone Ever Made:' Here's Everything You Need To Know

On Tuesday, at Apple Inc.'s AAPL "Awe Dropping" event, the tech giant launched its iPhone 17 lineup, which CEO Tim Cook described as "unlike anything we've ever created."

At the time of writing, Apple shares were down 1.54%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Thinnest iPhone Ever

Apple unveiled the iPhone Air, its thinnest model yet, at 5.6mm.

The device sports a 6.5-inch ProMotion display with always-on functionality and 3,000 nits peak brightness. Ceramic Shield now covers both front and back, while a titanium frame enclosed in Ceramic Shield boosts durability.

Performance And Connectivity

Powered by the new A19 Pro chip, the iPhone Air features a 6-core CPU and upgraded GPU with second-gen Dynamic Caching.

The new N1 wireless chip brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and Thread support, while the C1X modem is twice as fast as the iPhone 16 Pro's and 30% more energy-efficient.

What About The Cameras

The iPhone Air comes with a single 48MP Fusion camera that provides 1x and 2x modes at 26mm and 52mm focal lengths, plus custom 28mm and 35mm options.

The Center Stage front camera, with a square sensor, offers wider framing flexibility. Dual-capture video lets users record with front and rear cameras simultaneously, with stabilization keeping subjects centered.

Battery And Charging

The iPhone Air delivers all-day battery life, as per Apple. A slim MagSafe battery pack extends playback to 40 hours. With global eSIM coverage, the Air is eSIM-only, freeing up internal space for more battery.

Sustainability And Accessories

Built with 80% recycled titanium, the Air is Apple's most power-efficient iPhone, according to the tech giant. Accessories include a translucent case under 1mm thick in Frost and Shadow, a lightweight bumper in four colors, and a new cross-body strap.

It is available in four different colors, including Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue.

When Can You Get the iPhone 17 And At What Price

Price tag starts at $999. Preorders start Friday, and the phones hit stores on Sept. 19.

Source: Apple

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, AAPL shows a steady upward trend across short, medium and long-term horizons. More performance details can be found here.

