U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping over 200 points, or nearly 1%, to 21,707.69. The S&P 500 added 0.8% to finish at 6,502.08, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.8%, closing at 45,621.29.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Broadcom Inc. AVGO

Broadcom’s stock rose by 1.23%, closing at $306.10. The stock reached an intraday high of $308.78 and a low of $302.25, with a 52-week range of $134.91 to $317.35. Broadcom shares rose nearly 4.6% to $320.11 in after-hours trading. The semiconductor giant reported third-quarter revenue of $15.95 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $15.83 billion. The company also posted adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share, beating the anticipated $1.65 per share.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU

Lululemon’s shares increased by 3.81%, closing at $206.09. The stock’s intraday range was between $206.64 and $197.67, with a 52-week high of $423.32 and a low of $185.95. The shares plunged in the after-hours session by nearly 16% to $173.67. The company reported mixed second-quarter earnings and issued lower guidance, which impacted its stock performance. For the period, revenue came in at $2.53 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion, while the earnings per share were $3.10, which beat estimates of $2.90 per share. Lululemon cut its 2025 outlook, projecting revenue of $10.85–$11 billion and EPS of $12.77–$12.97, both below analyst estimates.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN

Opendoor’s stock surged by 16.18%, closing at $5.96. The stock reached an intraday high of $6.07 and a low of $5.04, with a 52-week range from $0.51 to $6.07. In the after-hours trading, the stock gained 3.7% to touch $6.18. Former CEO Carrie Wheeler recently sold shares worth nearly $35 million following a meme rally that saved the company from delisting.

Docusign, Inc. DOCU

Docusign’s stock saw a modest rise of 0.45%, closing at $76.24. The stock’s intraday high was $76.38, with a low of $74.06, and a 52-week range from $54.32 to $107.86. In the after-hours trading, the shares spiked 8.2% to $82.51. The company reported strong second-quarter earnings, boosting investor confidence. In the quarter, revenue rose to $800.64 million, which beat Street’s estimate of $780.24 million. Earnings per share were reported at 92 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 84 cents.

Neonode Inc. NEON

Neonode’s stock plummeted by 71.38%, closing at $6.16. The stock’s intraday high was $7.74, with a low of $3.80, and a 52-week range from $3.80 to $29.90. In the after-hours trading, the stock dropped nearly 5.7% to $5.81. The sharp decline followed news of anticipated proceeds from a patent lawsuit settlement.

