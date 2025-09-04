Neonode (NEON) Stock Is Down Over 80% Thursday: What's Going On?

Neonode Inc NEON shares are trading sharply lower Thursday, following an announcement of anticipated proceeds from a patent lawsuit settlement.

What To Know: The stock dropped by over 80% in pre-market and early trading, with prices falling from a previous close of $21.52 to as low as $3.80.

The sell-off comes despite Wednesday’s news that Neonode expects to receive between $15 million and $20 million in net proceeds from a settlement between a subsidiary of Aequitas Technologies and Samsung Electronics.

While Neonode was not a direct party to the lawsuit, it is entitled to 50% of the net proceeds after an agreement to assign patents to Aequitas in 2019. The company’s board has not yet determined how the funds will be used.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NEON stock is trading lower by 69.1% to $6.65 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.90 and a 52-week low of $3.80.

Image: Shutterstock