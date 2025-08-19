U.S. stock indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 0.02% to 44,922.27. The S&P 500 slipped 0.6% to 6,411.37, while the Nasdaq saw a steeper drop, tumbling nearly 1.5% to 21,314.95.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s stock fell 9.35%, closing at $157.75. It reached an intraday high of $172.30 and a low of $156.90, with a 52-week range of $189.46 to $29.31. The stock declined nearly 2.7% in the after-hours trading to $153.50. The company has expanded its partnership with Fujitsu Ltd., granting Fujitsu rights to offer Palantir’s AI Platform in Japan. This deal aims to integrate generative AI into Fujitsu’s Uvance framework, enhancing digital solutions for business and social challenges.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD

AMD’s stock decreased by 5.44%, closing at $166.55. It saw a high of $173.17 and a low of $166.10, with a 52-week range of $186.65 to $76.48. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 1.3% to $164.36. The semiconductor market is intensifying as competitors Arm Holdings, Nvidia, and Intel make strategic moves to strengthen their positions globally.

Oracle Corporation ORCL

Oracle’s stock dropped 5.80%, ending at $234.62. It hit a high of $249.25 and a low of $232.23, with a 52-week range of $260.87 to $118.86. The company is undergoing a corporate restructuring, leading to the departure of its chief security officer, Mary Ann Davidson, who has been a key figure in Oracle’s security operations for decades.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. VKTX

Viking’s stock plunged 42.12%, closing at $24.36. It reached a high of $26.25 and a low of $23.21, with a 52-week range of $81.73 to $18.92. The company’s recent Phase 2 trial data for its obesity pill did not meet investor expectations, leading to a significant stock decline.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock decreased by 3.50%, closing at $175.64. It saw an intraday high of $182.50 and a low of $175.49, with a 52-week range of $184.48 to $86.63. The company is developing a new AI chip, the B30A, to maintain its market share in China amid U.S. export restrictions.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that Palantir has a Value in the 2nd percentile. How do other AI titans rank up against this stock?

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: Golden Dayz on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: