Oracle’s ORCL veteran chief security officer Mary Ann Davidson will depart amid a corporate reorganization, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Davidson, one of the most prominent women in the cybersecurity industry, joined Oracle in 1988 after serving as a U.S. Navy civil engineer and spent nearly four decades shaping the company’s security operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Her exit comes shortly after Oracle announced job cuts to rein in costs while ramping up spending on AI infrastructure.

In a June filing, Oracle said Senior Vice President Robert Duhart, former Walmart WMT chief information security officer, now oversees day-to-day cybersecurity operations.

Davidson built her reputation as Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s trusted security strategist and became the company’s first chief security officer in 1993 after rising through its secure systems division.

Oracle stock gained nearly 50% year-to-date, backed by the AI frenzy. Oracle embedded OpenAI’s GPT-5 across its databases, Fusion Cloud, NetSuite, and industry apps to enhance automation and insights.

The company also expanded its Alphabet GOOGL Google Cloud partnership to integrate Gemini 2.5 and the full Gemini suite into Oracle Cloud, enabling multimodal AI tasks and improved finance, HR, supply chain, and more workflows.

Price Action: Oracle stock is trading lower by 0.11% to $248.80 premarket at last check Tuesday.

