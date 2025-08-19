Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR deepened its partnership with Fujitsu Ltd. FJTSY through a new licensing deal signed Aug. 5, 2025, granting Fujitsu the rights to offer the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in Japan. The arrangement expands Fujitsu’s access to Palantir’s generative AI technology, with plans to extend globally later this fiscal year.

Fujitsu said it will incorporate Palantir AIP into its Uvance framework, designed to tackle business and social challenges with digital solutions. The platform will accelerate enterprise transformation by embedding generative AI into operations.

The two companies began collaborating in 2020 and signed a global agreement in 2023 to distribute Palantir Foundry, a platform for large-scale data management.

Pairing Foundry with AIP enables corporations to use preferred large language models within secure environments, supporting applications in finance, defense, and manufacturing. Palantir AIP is built to speed up data analysis, supply chain optimization, and workflow automation.

Palantir’s AIP will also connect with Fujitsu’s AI services, including Takane and Kozuchi, to strengthen Japanese-language functionality and industry-specific tools. This integration is expected to broaden the adoption of agentic AI while maintaining human oversight in decision-making. Fujitsu tested the platform internally, citing improvements in staffing allocation, workload reduction, and risk prediction.

Through this partnership, Fujitsu projects $100 million in sales linked to AIP offerings by fiscal 2029. Palantir will provide continuous upgrades and technical support as enterprises expand use cases for generative AI. The move underscores Palantir’s strategy to secure high-value partnerships while scaling its AI-driven products internationally.

The licensing deal follows heightened investor attention on Palantir’s stock, as traders debate what’s going on with Palantir Technologies stock amid rising demand for enterprise AI solutions. Analysts have pointed to the company’s government contracts and global partnerships as key growth drivers.

Price Action: PLTR shares are trading lower by 0.47% to $173.22 premarket at last check Tuesday.

