What's Going On With AMD Stock Tuesday?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock traded lower on Tuesday as rivals Arm Holdings ARM, Nvidia NVDA, and Intel INTC made strategic moves to fortify their positions in the global semiconductor market.

The competitive landscape is heating up, with each company pursuing distinct strategies to gain an edge. Arm is shifting its focus toward in-house chipmaking, Nvidia is developing new chips to maintain its grip on the crucial Chinese market, and Intel has secured a significant investment, attracting interest from the U.S. government.

Market Analysis on AMD’s Prospects

In the midst of these high-stakes industry developments, financial analysts offered a mixed but generally constructive outlook on AMD’s performance.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider acknowledged AMD’s strength in data center GPUs but warned of potential scaling challenges and high investor expectations that could limit its upside. Schneider projected AMD’s data center GPU revenue to reach $10–11 billion by 2026.

Meanwhile, KeyBanc analyst John Vinh highlighted the successful ramp of the MI355 and increasing demand in the premium desktop and commercial sectors.

Wedbush’s Matt Bryson noted that while the China market remains uncertain, AMD’s momentum in the client and server segments could offset weaker GPU results, with a potential for further upside if China sales eventually resume.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree underscored the company’s market share gains in data center and client markets, the ongoing ramp of new AI GPUs, and an expected double-digit growth in the third quarter.

Overall, analysts believe AMD is entering the second half of the year with strong growth drivers, though they disagree on whether the current market expectations leave room for substantial upside.

Stock Performance and Outlook

AMD’s stock has surged 42% year-to-date, outperforming both Nvidia’s 35% and Intel’s gain of over 30%. Despite this strong performance, analysts maintain mixed but largely constructive views on the company’s recent results, citing robust data center momentum while tempering expectations due to high valuation.

Competitive Landscape Evolves

In a bold strategic shift, Arm Holdings has moved beyond its traditional licensing model by hiring Rami Sinno, Amazon’s former AI chip director, to lead its in-house chip development.

The company plans to reinvest profits into building complete chips and chiplets to expand its footprint in the smartphone and data center markets, directly challenging rivals like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

Nvidia is also making significant moves to protect its market share in China, a region that accounted for 13% of its 2024 revenue. The company is reportedly developing new AI chips specifically designed to comply with U.S. export regulations.

This includes the B30A, a new chip on its Blackwell architecture that offers about half the computing power of its flagship B300 but is more powerful than the H20 it currently sells in China. Nvidia aims to ship test samples of the B30A by September.

Additionally, the company is preparing to launch the RTX6000D, another China-specific Blackwell chip designed for AI inference, with deliveries also expected in September. The RTX6000D is capped just under U.S. export thresholds and features 1,398 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Intel, for its part, has secured a $2 billion investment from SoftBank, which committed to the primary stock issuance at $23 per share, making it Intel’s sixth-largest shareholder with just under a 2% stake.

This investment arrives as Bloomberg reports that the U.S. government is considering acquiring a 10% stake in the company for national security reasons.

The potential government stake comes at a critical time for Intel, which has faced significant headwinds, including an $18.8 billion foundry loss in 2024, Fitch downgrades, delays at its Ohio fab, and setbacks in its 18A process technology as it competes with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, AMD, and Arm.

Price Action: AMD stock is trading lower by 4.31% to $168.55 at last check Tuesday.

Photo by sdx15 via Shutterstock