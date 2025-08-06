The U.S. stock market saw a positive day with the Nasdaq gaining around 1.2%, closing at 21,169.42. The S&P 500 also rose by 0.7% to 6,345.06, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.2% to 44,193.12.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s shares climbed 5.10%, closing at $213.28. The stock hit an intraday high of $215.38 and a low of $205.59, with a 52-week range of $169.21 to $260.09. The shares rose 2.8% to $219.26 in the after-hours trading. The rise followed reports of a significant investment commitment announcement at the White House. Tim Cook announced a $100 billion commitment to U.S. investments on Wednesday. President Donald Trump said companies like Apple would not be subject to the 100% tariffs he is considering on semiconductor imports.

Airbnb Inc. ABNB

Airbnb’s stock edged up 0.42% to close at $130.50, reaching an intraday high of $131.29 and a low of $128.30. The 52-week range stands at $99.89 to $163.93. In the after-hours trading, Airbnb stocks declined 5.9% to $122.74. The decrease came after Airbnb reported a 13% rise in second-quarter revenue to $3.1 billion, surpassing analyst estimates. Earnings per share also beat expectations, coming in at $1.03 compared to the anticipated 93 cents. The company said it was “mindful” of a tougher year-over-year comparison toward the end of the quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM

TSMC shares fell 0.47%, closing at $231.37, with an intraday high of $232.20 and a low of $228.82. The 52-week range is $134.25 to $248.28. The stock rose 2.65% to $237.50 in after-hours trading. The decline during the regular trading followed President Trump’s announcement of a $300 billion investment by TSMC in Arizona, aimed at boosting U.S. chip production. Trump hinted at new tariffs to further encourage domestic manufacturing.

AppLovin Corp. APP

AppLovin’s stock rose 3.34% to $390.57, with an intraday high of $393.45 and a low of $378.36. The 52-week range is $66.16 to $525.04. The stock fell sharply by 5.2% to $370.25 in the after-hours trading. Despite a miss on revenue, AppLovin reported better-than-expected earnings per share for the second quarter. Revenue came in at $1.26 billion for the period, which beat analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG

DraftKings shares increased by 0.93%, closing at $45.36. The stock reached an intraday high of $45.92 and a low of $44.70, with a 52-week range of $29.29 to $53.61. The shares rose 6.2% in the after-hours trading to $48.18. The rise followed the company’s announcement of record revenue and net income for the second quarter, along with hints at a new prediction market.

Photo Courtesy: Supawat Bursuk on Shutterstock.com

