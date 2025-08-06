Airbnb Q2 Earnings: Revenue, EPS Beat Estimates; Stock Repurchase

Airbnb Inc ABNB reported financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the period.

Q2 Earnings: Airbnb reported a 13% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue to $3.1 billion, which beat analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of 93 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Gross booking value totaled $23.5 billion, up 11% year-over-year. Nights and Experiences booked came in at 134.4 million, up 7% year-over-year.

Airbnb said it generated $1 billion of free cash flow during the second quarter. The company ended the period with $11.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.

“Despite global economic uncertainty early in the quarter, travel demand picked up, and nights booked on Airbnb accelerated from April to July,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

The company added, “As of June 30, 2025, we had the authorization to purchase up to $1.5 billion of our Class A common stock under our current share repurchase plan and today, we're announcing a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to an additional $6 billion of our Class A common stock.”

What's Next: Airbnb expects third-quarter revenue of $4.02 billion to $4.1 billion. The company expects year-over-year growth of Nights and Experiences booked to be “relatively stable” in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

“While we have seen an acceleration of nights booked growth in July, particularly in North America, we are mindful of the tougher year-over-year comparison towards the end of the quarter,” the company said.

Airbnb executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call that starts at 4:30 p.m. ET. A link to the call is provided below.

ABNB Price Action: Airbnb shares were down 0.77% in Wednesday’s after-hours session, trading at $129.50 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

