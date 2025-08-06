August 6, 2025 6:48 PM 1 min read

Trump Says Semiconductors Will Face 100% Tariffs: Chip Stocks Are Moving After Hours

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Chip stocks are bouncing around in Wednesday’s after-hours session after President Donald Trump announced plans to slap tariffs on semiconductor companies that aren’t “building” in the U.S.

What Happened: Apple CEO Tim Cook announced a new $100 billion commitment to increase investments in the U.S. from the White House on Wednesday. Trump told reporters at the event that he’s planning to put “very large” tariffs of approximately 100% on semiconductors, per Bloomberg.

“The good news for companies like Apple is if you're building in the United States … there will be no charge,” Trump reportedly said.

The report indicates that the Trump administration could announce new duties on all products that use chips as soon as next week.

Several semiconductor names were moving following Trump’s comments. Micron Technology Inc MU shares were up about 4.35% in after-hours, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM shares were up 2.41% and Intel Corp INTC shares were up about 1%. NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares were also up about 0.80%, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD shares were up about 0.83%.

Meanwhile, Broadcom Inc AVGO was down about 0.55% and Qualcomm Inc QCOM was down about 0.23%, according to Benzinga Pro.

AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$164.38-5.70%

Momentum
87.84
Growth
97.59
Quality
74.98
Value
10.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$300.682.65%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$20.632.18%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$113.013.62%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$180.681.36%
QCOM Logo
QCOMQualcomm Inc
$145.50-0.82%
TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$237.842.31%
