Trump's Tariff Letters Spark 'High Level Of Uncertainity And Volatility,' Says Economist Mohamed El-Erian

The latest twist in U.S. trade policy, marked by the Donald Trump administration sending 14 letters outlining tariff levels to its trading partners, has elicited three distinct, yet converging, reactions from key stakeholders, according to senior economist Mohamed El-Erian.

What Happened: While financial markets have displayed surprising calm, the corporate world expresses growing unease, and economists offer a broader, more nuanced perspective, explains El Erian in a Substack post.

This divergence in immediate perception ultimately leads to a singular, undeniable conclusion: “all three suggest the continuation of an unusually high level of uncertainty and volatility in the months ahead.”

Financial Market’s Relative Calm

Financial markets, despite the explicit mention of tariffs, have remained relatively unperturbed, a stark contrast to the turbulence witnessed after previous tariff announcements.

This comes as “Some speculate about more delays to the new (Aug. 1) deadline, thereby pushing tariffs far off,” said El Erian. Additionally, the hope for new trade deals and a belief in the U.S. economy’s resilience, reinforced by minimal inflation impact thus far, have also kept the market calm.

Corporate World’s Unease

However, this market calm is not shared by the corporate sector. Business leaders are increasingly anxious, finding the persistent tariff uncertainty a significant impediment to crucial, multi-year investment decisions, particularly impacting supply chain strategies.

Their urgent plea is for clarity and consistency to guide these long-term choices.

Economists’ Broader Lens

Meanwhile, the economists, applying a broader lens to the situation, caution against an over-obsession with tariff uncertainty alone.

They highlight other powerful forces at play, including the economic effects of a major U.S. fiscal stimulus, the evolving deregulation outlook, and the diffusion of productivity-enhancing innovations.

These factors, alongside potential front-loading of corporate responses to incentives and creeping financial dominance by a politicized Federal Reserve, contribute to a complex economic landscape.

El Erian concludes that ultimately, despite their differing immediate interpretations, markets, businesses, and economists concur on the enduring reality of “high uncertainty” ahead.

Why It Matters: President Trump announced sweeping 25% tariffs on all imports from Japan and South Korea, and sent letters to a total of 14 countries, all posted on his Truth Social account, starting Aug. 1.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba voiced his dissatisfaction with Trump's decision to impose 25% tariffs on goods imported from the country, calling it "truly regrettable."

Price Action: The market had a mixed reaction to this as it trimmed gains from record highs on Monday and ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, ended mixed on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.055% at $620.34, while the QQQ advanced 0.056% to $552.34, according to Benzinga Pro data.

