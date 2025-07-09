Costco Shares Rise After Sales Climb 8% In June

- Costco reports net sales of $26.44 billion for the retail month of June, up 8% year-over-year.
- Total company comparable sales are up 5.8%.
Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are rising in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported sales results for June.
What Happened: Costco reported net sales of $26.44 billion for the retail month of June, which includes the five week-period ended July 6. Net sales for the month were up 8% on a year-over-year basis.
The membership-based retailer said total company comparable sales were up 5.8%. Here’s a breakdown of comparable sales for the five-week period:
- U.S.: up 4.7%
- Canada: up 6.7%
- Other International: up 10.9%
Year-to-date net sales totaled $227.46 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Costco currently operates 907 warehouses, including 624 in the U.S.
COST Price Action: Costco shares are up approximately 7.15% year-to-date. The stock was up 1.11% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $982.09 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
