Nvidia, Micron Technology, Super Micro Computer, BP And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

On Wednesday, major U.S. indices ended the day mixed, with the Nasdaq rising 0.3% to 19,973.55. The S&P 500 closed unchanged at 6,092.16, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.25% to 42,982.43.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

The stock closed up 4.33% at $154.31, after hitting an intraday high of $154.45 and a low of $149.26. The 52-week range stands between $86.62 and $154.45. After a plunge in January due to fears over China’s DeepSeek AI, Nvidia has not only recouped the losses but is now flashing a powerful technical signal that has historically preceded massive rallies. 

Micron Technology, Inc. MU

Micron’s stock ended the day down 0.52% at $127.25, with an intraday high of $127.50 and a low of $125.62. The 52-week range is $61.54 to $144.07. In the after-hours trading, the shares rose 0.9% to $128.45. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $9.3 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. 

See Also: Trump’s Crypto Ventures Have Been ‘Lucrative,’ But Adam Schiff Says He Is Bringing In A Law To End ‘Corruption In Plain Sight’

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI

Super Micro’s stock surged 8.80% to close at $46.61. The stock hit an intraday high of $46.93 and a low of $43.12. The 52-week range is $17.25 to $96.33. The company announced the pricing of its $2 billion convertible senior notes due 2030, which led to a recovery from a near 10% drop on Monday. 

BP PLC BP

BP’s stock rose 1.64% to close at $30.32 in New York, with an intraday high of $32.94 and a low of $29.58. The 52-week range is $25.22 to $37.39. The oil company is reportedly in early-stage talks for a historic merger with Shell PLC. 

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock slid 3.79% to close at $327.55, after hitting an intraday high of $343 and a low of $320.40. The 52-week range stands between $182 and $488.54. The Elon Musk-led company reported its fifth consecutive month of declining sales in the European market. 

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that Nvidia checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends.

