After plunging in January on fears that China's DeepSeek AI could undercut its dominance, the Nvidia Corp. NVDA stock has not only recouped the losses—it's now flashing a powerful technical signal that has historically preceded massive rallies.

Back in January, DeepSeek's performance shocked investors after the AI model posted best-in-class benchmarks while running on a less advanced Nvidia chip.

The revelation triggered a 17% drop and a $430-billion market cap wipeout for Nvidia's stock from its peak, as investors questioned whether the company's cutting-edge chips were still indispensable in the AI race.

Read more: Tech Stocks Eye Record Highs, Crude Drops To $64 On Iran-Israel Truce: What’s Driving Markets Tuesday?

But fast forward 150 days, and Nvidia is again trading above $147 per share, a full recovery from pre-Deepseek levels.

Investors have shrugged off both the foreign AI challenge as well the April selloff fueled by President Donald Trump‘s tariff policies, following a significant softening in U.S.-China trade tensions.

And the next leg of the rally may be even bigger.

Earnings, China Tariff Cuts Fuel Nvidia’s Comeback

Key to Nvidia's rebound was the May 11 announcement that Washington and Beijing agreed to cut reciprocal tariffs by 115 percentage points, coupled with ongoing trade deal talks.

China remains one of Nvidia's top export destinations, and the easing stance calmed fears of long-term demand destruction.

Then came blowout fiscal first-quarter earnings on May 28.

Nvidia reported earnings per share of $0.81, beating the $0.737 consensus, while revenue jumped 69% year-over-year to $44.06 billion—well above the expected $43.33 billion.

That marked the clearest signal yet that Deepseek posed no meaningful threat to Nvidia's AI chip dominance.

Golden Cross May Set Next Stage For Nvidia’s Rally

Even more compelling for traders, a classic bullish technical pattern is on the verge of reappearing: the golden cross.

This occurs when a stock's 50-day moving average rises above its 200-day average—a bullish pattern often seen as a precursor to sustained uptrends.

As of June 24, Nvidia's 50-day moving average stands at $126.89, just a hair below the 200-day average of $128.43. A golden cross is imminent, and historical data suggest the move could be significant.

Over the past decade, buying Nvidia on the day of a golden cross and holding through the next death cross (when the reverse occurs) would have delivered staggering returns.

Nvidia’s last golden cross – occurred on Jan. 25, 2023 – triggered a rally from $18.91 to $116.94 per share by Mar. 21, 2025, generating a 518.4% return.

From Aug. 23, 2019, to Apr. 21, 2022, Nvidia surged from $4.21 to $21.71 after a golden cross, returning 415.7%.

Prior to that, the stock jumped from $0.57 to $5.16 between Sep. 16, 2015, and Nov. 14, 2018, for a staggering 805.3% gain.

A smaller rally occurred from May 10, 2013, to Jul. 30, 2015, with Nvidia rising from $0.36 to $0.50, up 38.9%.

While this historical pattern offers no certainty of future performance, it's clearly attracting attention from investors riding Nvidia's momentum in the AI boom.

Nvidia's Golden Crosses Historically Delivered Blowout Gains — Is Another Rally On Deck?

Entry Date Exit Date Entry Price

(Golden cross) Exit Price

(Death cross) Return Jan. 25, 2023 Mar. 21, 2025 $18.91 $116.94 +518.4% Aug. 23, 2019 Apr. 21, 2022 $4.21 $21.71 +415.7% Sep. 16, 2015 Nov. 14, 2018 $0.57 $5.16 +805.3% May 10, 2013 Jul. 30, 2015 $0.36 $0.50 +38.9%

Loading... Loading...

Read now:

Photo: Shutterstock