On Wednesday, major U.S. indices ended the day mixed, with the Nasdaq rising 0.3% to 19,973.55. The S&P 500 closed unchanged at 6,092.16, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.25% to 42,982.43.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

The stock closed up 4.33% at $154.31, after hitting an intraday high of $154.45 and a low of $149.26. The 52-week range stands between $86.62 and $154.45. After a plunge in January due to fears over China’s DeepSeek AI, Nvidia has not only recouped the losses but is now flashing a powerful technical signal that has historically preceded massive rallies.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU

Micron’s stock ended the day down 0.52% at $127.25, with an intraday high of $127.50 and a low of $125.62. The 52-week range is $61.54 to $144.07. In the after-hours trading, the shares rose 0.9% to $128.45. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $9.3 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion.

See Also: Trump’s Crypto Ventures Have Been ‘Lucrative,’ But Adam Schiff Says He Is Bringing In A Law To End ‘Corruption In Plain Sight’

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI

Super Micro’s stock surged 8.80% to close at $46.61. The stock hit an intraday high of $46.93 and a low of $43.12. The 52-week range is $17.25 to $96.33. The company announced the pricing of its $2 billion convertible senior notes due 2030, which led to a recovery from a near 10% drop on Monday.

BP PLC BP

BP’s stock rose 1.64% to close at $30.32 in New York, with an intraday high of $32.94 and a low of $29.58. The 52-week range is $25.22 to $37.39. The oil company is reportedly in early-stage talks for a historic merger with Shell PLC.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock slid 3.79% to close at $327.55, after hitting an intraday high of $343 and a low of $320.40. The 52-week range stands between $182 and $488.54. The Elon Musk-led company reported its fifth consecutive month of declining sales in the European market.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that Nvidia checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends. Find out here about how rival AMD fares.

Photo: Thapana_Studio via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: