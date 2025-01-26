As the debate over remote work vs. in-office mandates continues, Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV, a cloud-based software company, stands out as a prime example of how embracing work-from-home (WFH) policies can be a winning strategy.

Veeva had the highest volume of remote job postings in 2024, offering roles with salaries ranging from $55,000 to $300,000 annually, Fortune reports, citing FlexJobs. This has made the company highly attractive to job seekers seeking flexibility, particularly as the job market remains hungry for well-paid remote opportunities.

Remote Work Boosts Stock Returns?

Veeva’s success with remote work isn’t just a win for employees—it’s a sound business strategy, Fortune adds. Research has shown that companies offering WFH options tend to have better stock returns and attract higher-quality talent.

A paper from University of Melbourne assistant professor of finance Gabriele Lattanzio found that companies offering remote work arrangements outperformed the market, with a 7.44% higher return compared to expected returns.

These companies also had better earnings results and positive stock price reactions.

According to Benzinga Pro, VEEV stock has gained over 7% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF EKG.

Veeva’s Remote Flexibility vs. JPMorgan’s Office Mandate:

Founded in 2007, Veeva’s remote-forward approach was ingrained in the company’s culture from the start, as its founders operated from separate cities during the company’s early years.

However, Veeva’s strategy stands in sharp contrast to companies like JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM, which has faced significant employee backlash over its recent mandate requiring staff to return to the office five days a week, Fortune reported earlier this month.

JPM stock has gained over 53% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF IYG.

In fact, major firms like Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, are pushing for a return to office (RTO) policies, despite widespread resistance from employees.

Workers at these companies have voiced frustrations, some even resorting to petitions or quitting in protest, Fortune adds.

The Future of Work: Can Remote Work Gain Ground?

A study found that employees working from home two days a week are just as productive as those in the office every day, Forbes reports, citing a survey from Resume.org. Despite this, 28% of business leaders plan to enforce 100% in-person work by 2025, while only 2% will allow less than one office day per week.

As the future of work evolves, Veeva’s focus on employee happiness and productivity through remote work continues to set the company apart in an increasingly competitive labor market.

Read Next:

Doug Ford Takes on Trump: Ontario Premier Threatens Swift Retaliation in Trade War

Image: Shutterstock