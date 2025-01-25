Ontario Premier Doug Ford is preparing to take a tough stance against the U.S., threatening economic retaliation if President Donald Trump targets Canada in a trade conflict.

Ford has outlined a series of retaliatory measures, including cutting power transmission to U.S. homes and businesses and removing U.S. liquor from Ontario shelves, Politico reports.

He has made it clear that his strategy is to retaliate strongly, expressing that he would respond even more forcefully if provoked.

Ford, a self-described “street fighter” in politics, is known for his combative style, and his rhetoric has drawn comparisons to Trump’s brash approach to leadership.

In fact, Ford believes that he and Trump would get along, noting their shared blue-collar, anti-elite political base. Ford often refers to his supporters as “Ford Nation,” a movement he claims predates Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Ford’s approach stands in stark contrast to many world leaders who seek to curry favor with Trump through flattery.

Instead, he is pursuing a confrontational strategy, believing that Trump will respect grit and bluntness over traditional diplomatic gestures.

Ford is confident that he understands Trump better than most of his political counterparts, and while he hopes to avoid escalating a trade war, he remains firm in his resolve to fight back against what he views as irrational U.S. policies. This strategy is risky, Politico adds.

If Ford misjudges Trump’s response, he could inadvertently escalate tensions, hurting both the Canadian economy and his own political standing.

Despite his tough talk, Ford insists that his ultimate goal is to work with the U.S. and maintain a strong relationship, as he repeatedly emphasized his admiration for the U.S. and its people.

In the context of Canadian politics, Ford represents a significant shift from the previous leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose progressive stance made him a favorite among American Democrats, the report read.

With Trudeau’s popularity waning, Ford is emerging as a more populist figure, aligning himself with Trump’s politics and positioning himself as a defender of working-class interests in Canada’s most populous province.

Ford’s strategy is also rooted in local politics. As he prepares to call a snap election, Ford sees an opportunity to strengthen his position by aligning himself with the conservative ideals that resonate with voters in Ontario.

His tough stance on U.S.-Canada relations is a key part of this strategy, and it’s clear that Ford believes this confrontational approach will resonate with his base.

