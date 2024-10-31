U.S. stocks turned downward on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 500 points. The Dow traded down 0.9% to 41,763.46 while the NASDAQ fell 2.76% to 18,095.15. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.9% to 5,705.45.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Apple Inc. AAPL
Apple shares closed down 1.82% at $225.91, with an intraday high of $229.83 and a low of $225.37. The 52-week range is $164.08 to $237.49. The iPhone maker reported a fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, beating analyst estimates.
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN
Amazon shares ended the day down 3.39% at $186.19, with an intraday high of $190.6 and a low of $185.23. The 52-week range is $133.85 to $201.2. The online retail giant posted third-quarter net sales of $158.9 billion, up 11% year-over-year.
Intel Corp. INTC
Intel shares closed down 3.50% at $21.52, with an intraday high of $22.25 and a low of $21.47. The 52-week range is $18.51 to $51.28. The chipmaker reported an EPS loss of 46 cents against an estimate of a loss of two cents.
Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON
Peloton shares soared 27.82% to close at $8.5, with an intraday high of $8.92 and a low of $7.67. The 52-week range is $2.7 to $8.92. The fitness company smashed first-quarter sales estimates and reported a GAAP net loss of $1 million.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla shares ended the day down 2.99% at $249.85, with an intraday high of $259.75 and a low of $249.25. The 52-week range is $138.8 to $273.54. The EV maker remains California’s top EV choice even as registrations drop.
