Tesla Remains California's Top EV Choice Even As Registrations Drop: Cybertruck Among 10 Best-Selling EVs In Golden State

New battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations in California rose 1% year-on-year to 293,109 units this year as of the end of September, according to data from the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA).

What Happened: As per the data, BEVs accounted for 22.2% of new vehicle registrations in California in the nine months, higher than the national BEV market share of 7.9%.

In fact, California accounted for 32.1% of U.S. BEV registrations as of the end of September this year.

Tesla Tops The Chart: Tesla Inc‘s TSLA new vehicle registrations in the nine months, however, fell 12.6% as compared to the corresponding period last year to 159,619 units.

Tesla, however, continues to be the best-selling EV brand in the state, seconded by Hyundai which had 16,433 registrations in the period.

Rival Player Performance: While General Motors‘ brand Chevrolet witnessed BEV registrations fall nearly 42% in the nine months through the end of September, its sister brand Cadillac saw registrations go up by a whopping 315%.

Michigan-based Ford witnessed a 17% rise in EV registrations and Califonia-based Rivian a modest 35% rise to 9,049 units.

Best-Selling EVs: The Model Y was the best-selling EV in the state in the time frame, followed by the Model 3. Tesla’s Model X SUV and the Cybertruck also feature in the list of top ten best-selling EVs in the state, together with rival models such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and BMW i4.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock