Apple Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Installed Base Hits New Highs, iPhone Sales Rise As Apple Intelligence 'Supercharges' Product Lineup

Apple Inc AAPL reported financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key details from the quarter.

Q4 Earnings: Apple reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, beating analyst estimates of $94.56 billion. The iPhone maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.60 per share.

Apple has now beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in seven consecutive quarters, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 6% year-over-year. Products revenue came in at $69.96 billion, up from $67.18 billion year-over-year. Services revenue totaled $24.97 billion, up from $22.31 billion year-over-year. Here’s a breakdown of product sales by category:

iPhone: $46.22 billion, versus $43.8 billion last year

Mac: $7.74 billion, versus $7.61 billion last year

iPad: $6.95 billion, versus $6.44 billion last year

Wearables, Home and Accessories: $9.04 billion, versus $9.32 billion last year

Americas sales totaled $41.66 billion in the quarter, Europe sales came in at $24.92 billion, Greater China sales were $15.03 billion, Japan sales totaled $5.93 billion and the rest of Asia Pacific sales were $7.38 billion.

Apple noted that its active installed base of devices reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments.

“Today Apple is reporting a new September quarter revenue record of $94.9 billion, up 6 percent from a year ago,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

“During the quarter, we were excited to announce our best products yet, with the all-new iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and remarkable features for hearing health and sleep apnea detection. And this week, we released our first set of features for Apple Intelligence, which sets a new standard for privacy in AI and supercharges our lineup heading into the holiday season.”

Apple’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 14 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 11.

Apple didn’t provide forward guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings release, but the company typically provides commentary on the conference call on how it generally expects its different product lines to perform moving forward. Apple’s conference call with analysts and investors is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up approximately 17.5% year-to-date heading into the print. The stock was down 0.91% in after-hours, trading at $223.85 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

