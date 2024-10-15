On Tuesday, major U.S. indices saw losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.75% to 42,740.42, while the S&P 500 slipped by a comparable margin to 5,815.26. The Nasdaq dropped nearly 1%, closing at 18,315.59.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

ASML Holding ASML

ASML Holding saw a significant drop of 16.26% to close at $730.43 after an accidental early release of the company’s third-quarter earnings report. The Dutch semiconductor giant revised its 2025 net sales guidance to between 30 billion euros and 35 billion euros, a reduction from the previously stated range. The news sent shockwaves through the semiconductor sector.

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance reported a rise of 15.78% to close at $10.42. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal year 2024 sales beat the consensus, reflecting growth across all segments. However, adjusted operating income saw a decrease of 37.7% on a constant currency basis.

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT

Trump Media & Technology Group stock fell by 9.65% to close at $27.06. The company’s Truth+ streaming service launched on the web and an Android app, with plans to expand to other platforms.

United Airlines Holdings UAL

United Airlines Holdings reported a slight increase of 0.82% to close at $64.05. The airline company’s third-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share beat analyst estimates.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla Inc. saw a marginal increase of 0.19% to close at $219.57. The EV giant reportedly transferred nearly all of its Bitcoin BTC/USD stash to unknown wallets, sparking speculation about the company’s cryptocurrency holdings.

