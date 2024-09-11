Tesla Robotaxi Event To Be Held In Los Angeles On 10/10, Says Senior Company Exec: Existing Shareholders Stand To Win A Chance To Attend In Person

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA highly anticipated robotaxi unveiling event will be held in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, company investor relations head Travis Axelrod said on Tuesday.

What Happened: Axelrod revealed the location while announcing a random draw event for shareholders to attend the event in person. Shareholders can make their entry into the draw by Sept. 17 and the results of the draw will be announced in the week of Sept. 23, Axelrod said. However, only a few shareholders will win the chance to attend the event in person, the IR chief said.

“Make sure to sign up for the $TSLA stockholder platform for a chance to attend our event on 10/10 in LA!,” Axelrod wrote, without confirming the venue.

Why It Matters: Late last month, Tesla was reportedly looking to hold the robotaxi event at Warner Bros. Discovery‘s movie studio in Burbank, California. However, neither Tesla nor Warner Bros. confirmed the news to Benzinga.

The robotaxi unveiling event was initially slated for Aug. 8. The company delayed it to Oct. 10 to make a few important changes aimed at improving the robotaxi and to give itself time to prepare a "couple of other things" to showcase at the event, company CEO Elon Musk said in July.

Musk is currently looking to convert Tesla from an EV manufacturer to an AI and robotics company with an increased focus on developing autonomous driving technology and humanoid robots.

While the unveiling event is slated for October, it is “difficult” to say when the first unsupervised Tesla robotaxi ride would be, Musk said during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call in July. However, the CEO, known for ambitious timelines, hinted at the possibility of it happening by the end of 2024.

“It’s difficult, obviously, my predictions on this have been overly optimistic in the past,” Musk said. “…based on the current trend… you could do [it] unsupervised possibly by the end of this year. I would be shocked if we cannot do it next year.”

