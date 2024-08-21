GeoVax Labs Stock Surges Ahead Of The Close, Shares Remain Volatile: What's Happening?

GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX shares popped ahead of the close on Wednesday and continue to bounce around in extended trading following a report suggesting Michigan’s Wayne County confirmed its first case of mpox since 2022.

What Happened: According to a Fox Detroit report, the Wayne County Health Department announced that a case of mpox was confirmed in a county resident.

The department said it’s waiting to determine the specific type of the virus and noted that there have been no new cases of the Clade 1 type that’s behind the outbreak in Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) determined last week that the recent surge of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, across a growing number of countries in Africa constituted a public health emergency of international concern.

"The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives," the WHO Director-General recently said.

Although mpox can be contagious for two to four weeks, it doesn’t spread through the air. Individuals with mpox will form a rash within a day that resembles blisters on the skin and often have symptoms including fevers, muscle aches and fatigue.

GeoVax is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing immunotherapies and vaccines. The company previously published information in peer-reviewed journals suggesting its vaccines help prevent mpox.

See Also: Virax Biolabs Shares Climb With Mpox Cases: What To Know

GOVX Price Action: GeoVax shares popped ahead of the bell, closing the day up 47%. The stock was down after-hours 0.24% at $8.33 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: NIAID from Flickr.