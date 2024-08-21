Zoom Video Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results, Strong Forward Guidance: Details

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Here's a look at the details from the report.
The Details: Zoom reported quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.21 by 14.88%. Quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion also beat the consensus estimate and is a 2.09% increase from the same period last year.
Zoom said Enterprise revenue was $682.8 million, up 3.5% year-over-year, and Online revenue was $479.7 million, flat year-over-year.
“In Q2, we outperformed our guidance across the board and grew operating cash flow and free cash flow by 33.7% and 26.2% year over year, respectively, demonstrating our continued commitment to efficient growth,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom CEO.
“We also saw strength in large accounts, with customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue increasing by 7.1% year over year, and resilience in our Online business, with Online average monthly churn reaching its lowest ever rate,” Yuan added.
Outlook: Zoom sees third-quarter earnings per share between $1.29 and$1.31, versus the $1.24 estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.16 billion to $1.165 billion, versus the $1.16 billion estimate.
The company expects fiscal year 2025 earnings per share of between $5.29 and $5.32, versus the $5.05 estimate, and full-year revenue in a range of $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion, versus the $4.62 billion estimate.
ZM Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Zoom Video Communications shares are up 1.03% after-hours at $60.85 at the time of publication Wednesday.
