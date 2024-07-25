NBA Chooses New Broadcast Partners, Warner Bros Stock Falls

Walt Disney Co’s DIS ESPN, Comcast Corp CMCSA owned NBCUniversal, and Amazon.com Inc AMZN have secured an 11-year deal valued at $77 billion to broadcast National Basketball Association games (NBA), the league announced on Wednesday.
The NBA rejected a last-minute offer from Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT Sports, ending a four-decade relationship with the media company after next season, Reuters reports. Warner Bros Discovery stock is down Thursday premarket.
The new deal is a setback for Warner’s sports division, exacerbating investor concerns about its role in the new sports-streaming partnership with Disney and Fox Corp FOX FOXA.
Under the new agreement, the companies will broadcast 75 regular-season NBA games on TV each season, substantially increasing from the minimum of 15 games under the previous deal.
Disney’s ESPN will air 80 regular-season games, including 20 on ABC, which will continue as the exclusive home of the NBA Finals, according to Reuters.
NBCUniversal will broadcast 100 regular-season games, with over half on NBC and doubleheaders streamed on Peacock every Monday night.
Amazon will carry 66 regular-season games on Prime Video, including a game on Black Friday.
In a separate announcement, the Women’s National Basketball Association renewed its partnerships with Disney and Amazon and signed a new deal with NBCUniversal.
Warner Bros Discovery stock lost 32.4% in the last 12 months. The company hoped for a turnaround from the Disney+ bundle and NBA deal.
Price Action: WBD shares traded lower by 2.83% at $8.23 premarket at the last check on Thursday.
Also Read:
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo by Shaheerrr via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.