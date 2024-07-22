Major U.S. indices closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing by 0.3% to 40,415.44, the S&P 500 advancing 1.1% to 5,564.41, and the Nasdaq climbing 1.6% to 18,007.57.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corp. NVDA

Nvidia’s shares rose by 4.76% to close at $123.54. The company is reportedly developing a new AI chip, provisionally named “B20”, designed to comply with U.S. export controls for the Chinese market. This move comes in response to Washington’s decision to tighten its controls on semiconductor exports to China in 2023.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD

CrowdStrike shares fell by 13.46% to close at $263.91. The cybersecurity company experienced a significant global IT outage last week, which led to a sharp drop in its stock price. The company’s CEO, George Kurtz, quickly took responsibility for the outage, stating it was due to “a defect found in a single content update” and was not a result of a cyberattack.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC

AMC shares increased by 5.39% to close at $5.28. The company announced plans to restructure its debt load, which led to a temporary halt in trading of its shares. AMC is reportedly moving its U.S. theaters into a different unit of the company to exchange its existing debt for new obligations backed by those theater locations.

Verizon Communications Inc VZ

Verizon’s stock fell by 6.08% to close at $39.09. The company reported its fiscal second-quarter results, with sales increasing by 0.6% year over year to $32.8 billion, slightly missing the analyst consensus estimate of $33.1 billion.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares rose by 5.15% to close at $251.51. The electric vehicle company is expected to release its quarterly financial earnings on Tuesday after the market closes.

