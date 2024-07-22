What's Going On With Tesla Stock Monday?

Loading... Loading...

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading higher on Monday. The vehicle company is anticipated to release quarterly financial earnings on Tuesday after the market closes.

The Details: For the 2024 fiscal year second quarter, analysts estimate an EPS of 62 cents and revenue of $24.72 billion.

The stock is trading far above its 50 day moving average of $198.21 at $248.22. Tesla’s stock is currently trading at a session of volume 37.51 million, below its average session volume of 99.29 million.

TSLA Price Action: At the time of publication, Tesla stock is trading 5.01% higher at $251.19 per data from Benzinga Pro.

