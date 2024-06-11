Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, major U.S. indices showed mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.3% at 38,747.42, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.3% to 5,375.32. The NASDAQ finished the day with a gain of nearly 0.9%, reaching 17,343.55.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple shares soared, closing up 7.26% at $207.15 after reaching an intraday high of $207.16 and bouncing between $193.63 and $207.16. The stock also touched a new 52-week high, surpassing the previous range of $164.08 to $207.16. The surge came after DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a raised price target of $230, following AI advancements announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop’s stock jumped 22.80% to close at $30.49, after peaking at $30.92 and dipping to a low of $22.79, against a 52-week range of $9.95 to $64.83. The company’s shares climbed following the completion of its at-the-market equity offering program, amassing approximately $2.137 billion in gross proceeds intended for general corporate purposes.

Paramount Global PARA

Paramount Global shares tumbled 7.85% to $11.04, with the day’s trading confined between $10.65 and $12.4. The stock’s 52-week range is $10.12 to $17.5. The decline came as merger talks with Skydance Media were reportedly abandoned, thwarting a deal that could have combined Paramount’s extensive media assets with Skydance’s film production capabilities.

Oracle Corporation ORCL

Oracle’s stock experienced a slight dip of 0.50%, closing at $123.88 within an intraday range of $122.29 to $124.83. The 52-week range for the stock is $99.26 to $132.77. Despite missing fourth-quarter earnings expectations, Oracle’s shares remained resilient, buoyed by strong cloud revenue growth and strategic partnerships in the AI space, including one contract with ChatGPT parent OpenAI.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares declined 1.80% to end at $170.66, fluctuating between $167.41 and $174.75 throughout the day, while the 52-week range stands at $138.8 to $299.29. The drop occurred ahead of the company’s annual shareholder meeting, with a contentious proposal regarding CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 pay package on the agenda, which has garnered a split opinion among investors.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

