What's Going On With GameStop Stock After-Hours?

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading higher after the bell Tuesday after the company announced it completed its previously disclosed at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program.

The Details: GameStop announced it sold the maximum number of shares registered under the ATM program for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.137 billion.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM program for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and investments.

GameStop shares rose more than 22% in regular trading Tuesday and closed at the day's high of $30.47. The stock began to dip after the closing bell but reversed on the announcement of the completion of the offering.

More than 136 million shares have been traded Tuesday as retail investors ride the stock's revival amid the return of Roaring Kitty, also known as Keith Gill.

GME Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, GameStop shares are up 5.21% after hours at $32.08 at the time of publication Tuesday.

