On Monday, major U.S. indices closed positively, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 0.2% to 38,868.04. The S&P 500 increased by 0.3% to 5,360.79, and the Nasdaq climbed by 0.35% to finish at 17,192.53.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s stock dipped by 1.91% to close at $193.12. The intraday high and low were $197.3 and $192.15, respectively, with a 52-week range of $164.08 to $199.62. Apple announced a partnership with Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its operating systems, a move that forms part of Apple's broader AI strategy.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta’s shares rose by 1.96% to close at $502.6. The stock hit an intraday high of $502.66 and a low of $493.41, with a 52-week range of $265.33 to $531.49. The company’s ongoing legal battle over the Cambridge Analytica scandal is heading to the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices said Monday that they will decide if a federal appeals court was wrong to let the lawsuit proceed on allegations that Meta inflated share prices by inadequately disclosing the risk of missed user data.

Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH

Celsius Holdings’ shares dropped by 9.60% to close at $66.17. The stock’s intraday high and low were $71 and $65.75, respectively, with a 52-week range of $45.03 to $99.62. The company’s shares moved on high trading volumes, with the company’s leadership set to participate in a webcast fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference.

Eli Lilly and Co LLY

Eli Lilly’s stock rose by 1.77% to close at $865. The stock’s intraday high and low were $871.63 and $849.39, respectively, with a 52-week range of $434.34 to $871.63. The company shared detailed results from the SYNERGY-NASH phase 2 study. The study indicated that tirzepatide significantly improved metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and fibrosis in patients, with up to 73.3% achieving MASH resolution without fibrosis worsening compared to 13.2% on placebo.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares fell by 2.08% to close at $173.79. The stock’s intraday high and low were $178.57 and $173.17, respectively, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $299.29. Tesla executives rallied in support of CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package.

