Apple Integrates New ChatGPT Features In iPhone, Mac And iPad: Sam Altman Thinks 'You Will Really Like It'

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL revealed that it is partnering with Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia.

The AI feature will be available free of charge and will not log user data.

What Happened: The partnership was unveiled at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. The integration of ChatGPT, a conversational AI model, is part of Apple’s broader AI strategy, which includes using OpenAI’s technology for AI writing summaries across its operating systems.

Apple’s decision to partner with OpenAI comes after discussions with both Alphabet Inc.'s Google and OpenAI to incorporate their AI technology into its operating systems. Ultimately, OpenAI secured the deal.

Apple will also integrate ChatGPT into its systemwide Writing Tools.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was also spotted at WWDC. It is worth noting that Apple will offer only those features for free which OpenAI currently offers for free. Any paid features will require you to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus before being able to use them via Apple’s integration.

"Very happy to be partnering with Apple to integrate ChatGPT into their devices later this year!"

Why It Matters: Apple’s AI strategy was unveiled at the WWDC as "Apple Intelligence."

It includes the integration of AI-powered features deep within the operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Apple’s AI push is part of a broader effort to enhance user experience, as seen in the recent iOS 18 update, which brought significant quality-of-life improvements, including customization, smarter email organization, and a better messaging experience.

Apple’s AI efforts are also expanding beyond the U.S. market, with the recent announcement that the Vision Pro will debut in eight countries, bringing important usability improvements to Apple Vision Pro users.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Mark Cuban Warns US AI Regulations Could Give China The Edge After OpenAI’s Sora Faces New Threat From Chinese Company

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Apple