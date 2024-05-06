Elon Musk Is Astonished By Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Amassing As Much Cash As Tesla CEO's Wealth: 'Wow'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk expressed surprise after Warren Buffett revealed that Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.'s BRK BRK cash pile stands at $189 billion.

What Happened: Musk was left astonished at just how much cash Berkshire Hathaway has on its books, after the Omaha-based investment conglomerate offloaded stocks during the first quarter of 2024.

According to Berkshire Hathaway's filings, the company pared its investments by $20 billion during the first three months of 2024 and bought $2.7 billion worth of stocks during this period.

As a result, its net inflow from this activity stood at $17.3 billion, boosting its cash pile to a record $189 billion.

Musk’s current wealth currently stands at $192 billion, making him the third richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

This elicited a one-word reaction from Musk, who said, "Wow."

This is the fourth consecutive quarter of a rise in Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile.

Berkshire pared its Apple Inc. holdings by a significant margin – its investment in the iPhone maker was down to $135.4 billion at the end of Q1 2024, from $174.3 billion at the end of 2023.

Musk Asks Buffett To Invest In Tesla

Musk also thinks it's "obvious" for Buffett to invest in Tesla. This comes at a time when Musk's company, Tesla, reported a negative cash flow of $2.2 billion during Q1 2024.

"He should take a position in Tesla. It's an obvious move."

Despite a 25% rally in Tesla shares since the company's Q1 2024 earnings call, the EV maker's stock is still down 27% in 2024 so far.

Buffett was also asked about Tesla's full self-driving (FSD) technology bringing down insurance rates, impacting GEICO, one of Berkshire's portfolio companies.

Although he did not directly comment on Tesla's claims and capabilities, he did say that a reduction in accidents is good for society, which is what "we're looking for."

