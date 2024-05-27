Elon Musk Cheers Funding After xAI Secures $6B From Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal And Others: 'More To Announce In The Coming Weeks'

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's xAI has successfully secured $6 billion in a Series B funding round at an undisclosed valuation.

What Happened: xAI's funding round saw participation from prominent investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, and Kingdom Holding.

In a blog post on Sunday, xAI revealed that it has "multiple exciting technology updates and products soon to be announced."

This comes after xAI's multiple updates to the Grok-1 AI model, which now includes long context capability and image understanding. The open-source release of Grok-1 has led to advancements in various applications, optimizations, and extensions of the model.

The funds raised will be used to bring xAI's first products to market, build advanced infrastructure, and accelerate the research and development of future technologies.

"xAI is primarily focused on the development of advanced AI systems that are truthful, competent, and maximally beneficial for all of humanity. The company's mission is to understand the true nature of the universe," the company said in a post.

"There will be more to announce in the coming weeks," said Musk in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Why It Matters: The successful funding round comes after xAI’s valuation neared $24 billion, with the company aiming for a $6.5 billion funding round.

xAI’s Grok-1 model has been in the spotlight, with Musk expressing his desire for Grok AI to become the new late-night comedian.

Musk has also used Grok to throw shade at Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which has experienced difficulties with its Gemini AI-powered search that was released in a limited rollout earlier this month.

