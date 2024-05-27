Elon Musk Shares Hack To Improve Google Search Quality: 'It's A Real Problem!'

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has chimed in on the growing troubles with Alphabet Inc.'s Google Search and has shared a hack to improve the quality of results.

What Happened: Amid growing issues with Google Search, especially after the recently-launched "AI Overviews" feature, Tesla Inc. CEO and xAI founder Musk has shared a tweak that can solve this "real problem."

The solution is rather simple and doesn't require advanced knowledge of code or technology: all you have to do is add "before:2023" to your search query.

Sample this search query: "best places for a vacation."

Instead of this, the hack that Musk shared suggests you do this: "before:2023 best places for a vacation."

What this does, according to the hack shared, is eliminate AI-generated content from the search results.

Alternatively, there's another way to avoid Google's new AI-powered search results.

After entering your search query on Google, tap the "More" button below the search bar and select "Web."

Google search screenshot

This will remove the AI-powered results and overviews from your window, returning you back to the old interface.

Why It Matters: Google has increasingly come under fire for a perceived decline in the quality of search results, according to a study. One of the ways to tackle this was to append the site name directly in the search query.

However, now with AI overviews being rolled out, users have to deal with a new problem. Musk has even used the Grok AI chatbot to throw shade at Google for the fall in quality of its crown jewel.

Although CEO Sundar Pichai said that there has been an increase in the number of people using AI overviews, data from Google Trends has revealed contradictory results.

