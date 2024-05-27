NATO Allies To Create 'Drone Wall' Amid Rising Russian Provocations

Loading... Loading...

In response to recent provocations from Russia, six NATO countries are planning to construct a “drone wall” to safeguard their borders.

What Happened: The nations involved in this initiative are Finland, Norway, Poland, and the three Baltic states. The idea is to deploy drones along their borders with Russia to counter smuggling and other threats, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

“This is a completely new thing — a drone wall stretching from Norway to Poland — and the goal is to use drones and other technologies to protect our borders . . . against provocations from unfriendly countries and to prevent smuggling,” said Agnė Bilotaitė, Lithuania's interior minister.

The six countries have experienced various non-military measures from Russia, including the influx of undocumented asylum seekers, also known as hybrid attacks.

Details about the timeline and the functionality of the drone wall have not been divulged. The countries are considering using EU funds for this project.

Why It Matters: The proposed “drone wall” comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. In April, a Russian minister warned that the West was inching toward a potential nuclear war due to its support for Ukraine. This threat was followed by Russia’s readiness for confrontation over Ukraine.

To sustain its support for Ukraine, NATO proposed a $107 billion fund in April. The recent move to create a “drone wall” is another step in NATO’s efforts to counter Russia’s actions in the region.

