Mastering Cannabis Logistics: Learn From Talaria's CEO Why They Lead In Distribution, Cash Management And Delivery

“At Talaria, we provide the invisible infrastructure that keeps the cannabis industry moving,” said Ari Raptis, founder and CEO of Talaria in a recent episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Insider podcast. This statement represents the essence of Talaria’s mission to streamline logistics and security in the cannabis sector, ensuring that products, payments and cash flow smoothly across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and East Coast markets.

The Beginnings Of Talaria

Raptis shared his journey from a budding entrepreneur at age eight, inspired by his immigrant father’s grit and determination in the restaurant business, to founding Talaria in 2017. This perseverance was pivotal when Raptis knocked on the doors of 13 potential cultivators in Pennsylvania, securing his first client only after 12 rejections. Today, Talaria operates in 27 states, a testament to Raptis’ tenacious vision and resilience.

A Deep Dive Into Talaria's Cannabis Operations

Operating in a highly regulated industry poses challenges, particularly in ensuring compliance across various states. “We have a full licensing compliance team that stays apprised of new regulations that are coming out in new states that are coming on board,” Raptis explained. This proactive approach has positioned Talaria as a national leader in cannabis logistics and security.

Talaria’s trifecta of services includes product distribution, cash movement facilitation and home delivery. The company's product distribution arm operates as a third-party logistics provider, ensuring cannabis cultivators can efficiently move products to dispensaries.

The National Secure Transport brand of Talaria handles the critical task of cash transportation. "We contract with financial institutions across the country that bank cannabis," Raptis said. This service allows dispensaries to securely move their cash into the banking system, ensuring they can pay bills and manage expenses through checks. Additionally, Melly Go, Talaria’s home delivery service, is poised for growth, with plans to expand into Missouri, Maryland, New Jersey and New York this year.

Technological Integration For Efficiency

Underpinned by sophisticated technology, Talaria's operations, in-house software monitors temperature controls and logistics in real-time. This integration extends to the company’s security protocols, which include hiring retired police officers who are experienced and passed background checks and using advanced monitoring systems to safeguard both products and cash.

Addressing Cash Management In The Industry

One of Talaria's significant contributions is in cash management, a critical aspect given the cannabis industry’s cash-centric nature. Raptis introduced the concept of smart safes, which have impacted cash handling by providing real-time credit to dispensaries. “Smart safes allow dispensaries to access their cash quickly, turning what would be idle cash into working capital,” Raptis said, highlighting the enhancement of the much-needed security and liquidity this innovation provides to cannabis retailers.

Expanding Horizons

Looking to the future, Talaria is set to expand its distribution model to help cannabis brands successfully reach new markets. “Our goal is to help facilitate brand movement in an agnostic way, where we’re not tied to one specific brand,” Raptis said, drafting a strategy that aims to bridge the gap in a still fragmented industry, allowing companies to achieve national reach. “Working with about 85% of the MSOs, we’re excited to expand and really knock it out of the park,” he concluded.

