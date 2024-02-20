Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over $25M Worth Of Roku Shares Amid Dip — Sells Crypto-Related Coinbase, Robinhood Stocks

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move on Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made headlines by purchasing shares of Roku Inc ROKU worth more than $25 million. This strategic acquisition comes amid a tumultuous period for Roku.

The Roku Trade

On Tuesday, Ark Invest purchased 383,483 shares across ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF. The transaction was valued at $25.8 million. Roku shares closed 6.6% lower at $67.25 for the day.

Ark Invest’s substantial investment in Roku underscores a strong belief in the company’s long-term value, despite recent market volatility. Analysts have rallied behind Roku, citing an “almost perfect quarter” that failed to buoy the stock as expected.

Roku shares fell due to a decline in fourth-quarter user spending and disappointing guidance for the first quarter. Despite this, Ark Invest increased its investment in Roku last week, buying 1,492,781 shares worth $107.48 million. Roku is the third-largest holding in Ark’s flagship ETF, ARKK.

The Coinbase Trade

Following the Roku narrative, Ark’s trading activity also highlighted adjustments in other high-profile holdings like cryptocurrency trading platforms Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD. Both firms allow users to purchase digital assets like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

On Tuesday, Ark Invest sold 28,731 Coinbase shares, valued at $4.97 million through ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF. For the day, Coinbase shares closed 3.9% lower at $173.30.

The firm also reduced its stake in Coinbase on Friday, amidst a backdrop of regulatory uncertainties and market dynamics.

The Robinhood Markets Trade

The firm also sold 295,082 shares of Robinhood. The transaction, made through ARKW and ARKF, was valued at $4.16 million. Robinhood shares closed 0.6% higher at $14.09 on Tuesday.

Recently, analysts responded positively to Robinhood’s fourth-quarter results, with KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Sandler, JMP Securities, Mizuho Securities, and Needham all issuing favorable assessments. They highlighted strong revenues driven by crypto and options trading, robust net deposit trends, and growth in Robinhood Gold subscribers, leading to raised price targets and ratings.

Other Key Trades:

Unity Software Inc U saw a significant increase in shares bought across multiple Ark funds, signaling a bullish stance on the gaming and software development sector.

saw a significant increase in shares bought across multiple Ark funds, signaling a bullish stance on the gaming and software development sector. 10X Genomics Inc TXG purchases reflect Ark’s ongoing interest in cutting-edge genomic and biotech companies poised for growth.

purchases reflect Ark’s ongoing interest in cutting-edge genomic and biotech companies poised for growth. Sales of Twilio Inc TWLO and Zoom Video Communications ZM were made through multiple ETFs.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.