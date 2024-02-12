Beamr Imaging, Intuitive Machines, Robinhood, Shopify, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock indices were mixed on Monday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.33% to 38,797.38 for the day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the trading day 0.09% and 0.3% lower respectively at 5,021.84 and 15,942.55.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Beamr Imaging Ltd. BMR surged by an astonishing 371.56%, closing at $9.95. The stock hit an intraday high of $34.94 and a low of $6.05, with a 52-week range between $0.91 and $34.94. This remarkable performance comes after the company announced a collaboration with Nvidia Corporation NVDA, focusing on automated video modernization.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR saw its shares increase by 6.21%, closing at $5.30. The stock reached an intraday high of $6.82 and a low of $5.02, with its 52-week range spanning from $2.09 to $136. The rise follows the announcement that its lunar lander is ready for launch, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares rose by 3.98%, ending the day at $12.01. The stock’s intraday movement was between $11.65 and $12.13, with a 52-week range of $7.91 to $13.51. The uptick is attributed to increased attention ahead of its earnings report and significant mentions on social platforms.

Shopify Inc SHOP saw a decrease of 1.76%, closing at $89.12. The stock fluctuated between $88.98 and $91.57 throughout the day, with its 52-week range being $39.02 to $91.57. This movement comes ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report, with analysts focusing on the company’s revenue growth and profitability.

Tesla Inc TSLA experienced a decline of 2.81%, finishing at $188.13. The stock’s daily high was $194.73, and the low was $187.28, with a 52-week range of $152.37 to $299.29. Tesla’s stock performance reflects the challenges it faces amidst a slowdown in EV demand and skepticism about its valuation in the AI sector.

