Robinhood Markets Stock Is Rising Monday: What's Going On?

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are moving Monday. The stock appears to be seeing increased attention with earnings due this week. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Robinhood shares are trading higher and trending Monday. The stock was being talked about across several social platforms and was among the most mentioned tickers on Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Swaggy Stocks data on Benzinga Pro.

Robinhood is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The company is expected to report a loss of 1 cent per share and quarterly revenue of $456.814 million, per Benzinga Pro.

Last quarter, Robinhood shares fell when the company reported mixed third-quarter results and a 16% decline in monthly active users. Robinhood shares are up approximately 20% over a one-year period.

Is HOOD A Good Stock To Buy?

Wall Street analysts view Robinhood on the whole as a Neutral, given the history of coverage over the past three months. Josh Beck from Keybanc is the most optimistic, expecting a 16.67% rise in the stock in the coming year.

But looking at how the market as a whole thinks of the stock, you can reference historical price action for views on whether investors feel strongly about the stock one way or another. In the past three months, Robinhood rose 38.16%, which indicates that opinion improved on the business and how attractive it is to own based on either its stock price, or underlying fundamentals, like revenue, which rose 22.89% over the past year.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were up 3.94% at $12.01 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

