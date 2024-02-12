What's Going On With Space-Explorer Intuitive Machines Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR shares are trading higher Monday, and the stock is up more than 60% over the past five days. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know:

Last Monday, Intuitive Machines announced its IM-1 mission Nova-C class lunar lander has completed all integration milestones and is safely encapsulated within SpaceX’s payload fairing in preparation for launch.

The launch of Intuitive Machines' IM-1 mission is a multi-day launch window that opens at 12:57 a.m. ET on Feb. 14 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The IM-1 mission will be the company’s first attempted lunar landing as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program.

Intuitive Machines shares gained approximately 32% on Friday and are climbing on heavy trading volume Monday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 5.86 million shares have already been traded in the session, exceeding the stock's 100-day average volume of 1.199 million shares.

LUNR Stock Prediction 2024

Equity research can be a valuable source of information for learning about a company's fundamentals. Analysts create financial models based on the fundamentals and expected future earnings of a company to arrive at a price target and recommendation for the stock.

Shares of Intuitive Machines have an average 1-year price target of $7.0, representing an expected upside of 19.05%.

Because of differences in assumptions, analysts can arrive at very different price targets and recommendations. No analysts have bearish recommendations on Intuitive Machines, while 2 analysts have bullish ratings. The street high price target from Benchmark is $10, while the street low from Cantor Fitzgerald is $4.

LUNR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Intuitive Machines shares are up 26% at $6.28 at the time of publication.

