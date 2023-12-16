Biden Trolls Trump's Prediction, Highlights Stock Market Success In Latest Campaign Video: 'Good One, Donald'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden recently launched a campaign video, highlighting the stock market's record highs while slyly mocking former President Donald Trump's past prediction of an economic downturn under Biden's leadership.

"Good one, Donald," Biden wrote in a post on X on Friday, while sharing the video.

The video showcases a stark contrast between Trump's forecast and the current state of the market.

The campaign piece features Trump's previous warnings of a market crash if Biden won the election and includes clips of news anchors reporting on the recent stock market surge. The video also shows Larry Kudlow, Trump's former top economic aide, commenting on the stock market's success.

The video is part of Biden's strategic approach in using these gains to strengthen his reelection bid, despite the president's challenges in delivering an economic message that resonates with voters amid high inflation and other concerns.

Despite the positive stock market performance, Biden's administration continues to face voter pessimism due to ongoing economic issues. The campaign's new direction appears to be a response to this, targeting disenchanted Democrats and undecided voters.

In a notable change of tone, the Biden campaign has also started to emphasize a more direct approach toward Trump, who remains a significant figure in the Republican primary field.

This shift includes highlighting the differences in economic management between the two administrations.

A recent poll by The New York Times and Siena College indicated that voters trust Trump more on economic matters despite inheriting a stronger economy and leaving office during a pandemic.

This comparison underscores Biden's challenges in convincing the electorate of his financial acumen.

