Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden took a jab at former President Donald Trump for confusing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a recent campaign rally.

What Happened: Biden, on Sunday, took a potshot at Trump for the mix-up, tweeting, “I don't agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi.”

The tweet included a campaign ad that criticized Trump for the mix-up and raised concerns about his mental fitness. The ad featured comments from Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador under Trump, responding to Trump’s Friday remarks.

Trump, during the Friday rally, made baseless claims, blaming security failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, on Pelosi. He also falsely alleged that the evidence collected by the Jan. 6 select committee was deleted, despite being publicly available online. However, Trump mistakenly blamed Haley instead of Pelosi.

See Also: Elon Musk Goes ‘Wow’ After Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Points Out Bitcoin Is ‘Backed By The Largest Computer Network’

Why It Matters: Trump, who is currently facing four criminal indictments, including two related to his attempts to remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election, is the leading contender in the GOP presidential race in 2024. This incident comes at a crucial time in the 2024 presidential race. As the New Hampshire primary approaches, Haley is increasingly seen as a viable alternative to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, particularly among voters disillusioned with Trump and unimpressed by DeSantis, as indicated by recent polls. Haley is trailing Trump by 11 percentage points in New Hampshire, a key battleground state.

Meanwhile, the recent withdrawal of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from the presidential primary race is expected to further boost Trump’s standing in the state, with DeSantis supporters in New Hampshire likely to back him as their second choice, according to a CNN/University of New Hampshire (UNH) poll.

RealClearPolitics's average polling data for the Democratic primary indicates that Biden enjoys support from nearly 70% of the respondents. Following him is author Marianne Williamson with almost 7%, and Phillips trails behind at around 3%.

Photos via Shutterstock.

Read Next: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Invites Trump To Kyiv Amid War With Russia: ‘If You Can Stop The War’