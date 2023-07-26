Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Continues To Sell Shares Of Warren Buffett-Backed BYD — Coinbase Holdings Trimmed As Well

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest continued to trim its stake in the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker, BYD Co Ltd BYDDY, while also reducing its holdings in Coinbase Global Inc COIN. This comes amidst a competitive global EV market and recent shifts in Ark’s investment strategies.

The BYD Trade

Ark Invest sold 19,752 shares of BYD through its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ. The transaction was valued at $1.3 million, based on BYD stock’s closing price of $69.23 on Wednesday.



This move follows BYD’s recent record deliveries of made-in-China vehicles and its plans to expand into India’s EV market. Despite these positive developments, Ark has been reducing its stake in the Chinese EV maker.

The Coinbase Trade

Ark Invest also reduced its holdings in Coinbase, selling 6,992 shares, worth $697,452 based on Wednesday’s closing price of $99.75, through its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. This move is in line with Ark’s recent trend of trimming its holdings in the cryptocurrency exchange, despite its significant position in the digital asset market.

See Also: Cathie Wood’s China Breakup: Why Ark’s Flagship ETF Exited From Alibaba And Other Stocks

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG sold 10,000 shares of Exact Sciences Corp EXAS .

sold 10,000 shares of . ARKG also sold 129,463 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc IOVA .

. ARKQ bought 29,880 shares of Cameco Corp CCJ .

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com And YouTube

Read Next: Meta Platforms Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Guidance Update, Lower Costs, Compelling AI And Metaverse Opportunities