US 500% Tariff On Russia Can Rattle Energy Stocks And Have 'Major Negative Implications' On Global Economy, Says Craig Shapiro

As the U.S. Senate considers the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, economist Craig Shapiro has raised alarms about its potential to disrupt American markets and the global economy.

What Happened: In a post on X early Friday, Shapiro, macro strategist at the Bears Trap Report, highlighted a looming "major statement" from President Donald Trump on Monday regarding Russia, tied to the bipartisan bill spearheaded by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, which now enjoys support from over 80 senators.

The act's centerpiece is a 500% tariff on Russian-origin goods and services, with secondary sanctions targeting nations like China and India—key buyers of Russian energy.

Shapiro warned, "If Trump moves forward with the Senate sanctions bill, which includes secondary sanctions of 500% on China and India as they are buyers of Russian energy, it is going to have major negative implications for the global economy very quickly."

He added that this could jolt energy stocks, given Russia's role in global oil markets.

The energy sector faces a ban on U.S. exports to Russia and secondary sanctions on foreign entities aiding Russian oil and gas, while financial measures prohibit U.S. transactions with Russia except under specific licenses.

He emphasized the tariff's scope, stating that there will be a 500% tariff on imports from any country like India or China, knowingly trading in Russian oil, gas, uranium, petroleum, or petrochemicals, etc.

“This bill is a sweeping escalation, combining targeted sanctions and sweeping economic measures—especially secondary actions—to isolate Russia financially, hit its global energy revenue, and deter allies from shoring up its economy,” he said.

See Also: Bitcoin Breaches $118K, But These BTC Mining Firms Are Still Priced Like It’s At $58K: Here’s How These Mining Stocks Could Explode

Why It Matters: These are a few oil and energy companies that could be impacted by the ‘US Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025’.

StocksYTD PerformanceOne-Year Performance
Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM7.10%1.48%
Chevron Corp. CVX5.08%-0.70%
Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY-7.95%-25.42%
EOG Resources Inc. EOG-2.39%-5.02%
Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC28.81%10.94%
CVR Energy Inc. CVI73.00%31.75%
Schlumberger NV SLB-4.56%-20.65%
ETFsYTD PerformanceOne-Year Performance
United States Oil Fund LP USO-2.00%-6.86%
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil UCO-16.58%-30.70%
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP-1.88%-9.22%

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were lower in premarket on Friday. The SPY was down 0.49% at $622.78, while the QQQ declined 0.44% to $552.98, according to Benzinga Pro data.

